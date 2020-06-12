Maintaining diplomatic, military engagements to resolve Ladakh row: India, China

STATE TIMES NEWS

Beijing/New Delhi: India and China are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the eastern Ladakh border standoff, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Thursday.

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry asserted that the two countries were “properly handling and taking actions to ease the situation” at the border with India based on the agreement reached recently, while the external affairs ministry in New Delhi said both sides have agreed to work for an early resolution of the standoff. However, both countries did not gave details of the actions taken to resolve the eastern Ladakh row.

“I can confirm that China and India have conducted effective communication and reached agreement on properly handling the situation in the west section of the China-India boundary. At present, the two sides are taking actions in line with the agreement to ameliorate the border situation,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

But when asked about the details of the actions being taken by both the countries to ease the situation on the ground, she told a media briefing in Beijing that “I have no more details regarding the situation on the ground.”

At a weekly media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said both sides have agreed to work for an early resolution to the issue in keeping with broader guidance provided by leaders of the two countries for ensuring peace and tranquillity along the border areas.

Helicopters land heavy equipment to expedite work of strategic road near India-China border

Pithoragarh: Helicopters have landed heavy road-building machinery in the tough Himalayan terrain of Uttarakhand’s Johar Valley to help speed up construction of the strategic Munsiyari-Bugdiyar-Milam road near the India-China border, an official said.

After several failed attempts in 2019, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) recently succeeded in carrying heavy road building equipment by helicopters to Laspa, raising hopes of the road’s faster completion, BRO Chief Engineer Bimal Goswami said.

The absence of heavy stone cutting equipment at Laspa near the alignment site of the 65-km road had delayed its construction.

The Munsiyari-Bogdiyar- Milam road, which is being constructed in the high Himalayan region of Johar Valley in the state’s Pithoragarh district, will be a link to the last posts on the Indo-China border. After several unsuccessful attempts last year, we succeeded this month in landing helicopters carrying heavy machines to Laspa. We now hope that cutting work of the challenging stretch will be completed in the next three years, Goswami said.

Cutting of hard rocks, which are standing straight on a 22-km portion of the road, will now become easy as heavy machines can be transported by helicopters to the spot.

Construction of the road was started in 2010 with an amount of Rs 325 crore sanctioned for the project, the BRO chief engineer said.

He said the road is being constructed from both ends and except the 22-km hard portion, cutting work has been completed on 40 km of the road.

However, he did not respond to questions relating to reports of pulling back of troops by both India and China from certain friction points in the Galwan Valley and Hot Spring areas in eastern Ladakh in the last few days.

“A meeting was held between core commanders of India and China on June 6. This meeting was in continuation of our diplomatic and military engagement which both sides maintained in order to address the situation in areas along the India-China border,” the MEA spokesperson said in New Delhi.

“It was agreed in the meeting that an early resolution of the situation would be in keeping with guidance of our leaders. The two sides are, therefore, maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the situation at the earliest and also to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” he said.

“This is essential for further development of India-China bilateral relations,” Srivastava said.

The remarks by the foreign ministries came a day after the Indian and Chinese military commanders held “productive talks” to end the border standoff in eastern Ladakh, amid reports of a limited disengagement of troops by both sides from a number of friction points in the high-altitude region.

Military sources on Tuesday claimed that the two armies began “disengagement” around patrolling points 14 and 15 in Galwan Valley and another in the Hot Spring area, adding that the Chinese side has even moved back up to 1.5 km in the two areas.