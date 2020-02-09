Maintain ethics in profession, discourage frivolous litigations: CJ

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A two-day Training Programme on “Advocacy Skills” for Legal & Professional Development of young lawyers of Jammu Province commenced on Saturday here in the High Court Complex, Jammu.

Organised under the patronage and guidance of Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K who is the Patron-in-Chief, State legal Services Authority (SLSA) and Justice Rajesh Bindal, Executive Chairman, SLSA UT of J&K, this professional development programme is the first of its kind, besides being a much needed initiative to hone and upgrade legal and advocacy skills of lawyers.

Keeping in view the fact that the legal profession needs continuous and consistent practice, the programme has been conceptualized by State Legal Services Authority, UT of J&K in collaboration with Indian Institute of Legal & Professional Development.

A total number of 57 participants from ten districts of Jammu province, which include almost 50% panel lawyers of DLSAs are participating in the training programme.

Dr. Aman Hingorani set the tone for the programme by giving a succinct overview of the Indian Institute of Legal & Professional Development and various training programmes conducted by the Institute across the country and their relevance.

In his address, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge High Court of Delhi highlighted the significance of ADVOCACY SKILLS and critically dwelt over the fact that it is easy to get a case and client but it is difficult to hold him back, so that he comes back to the advocate. He further emphasized that a good advocate needs to develop a case concept or theory so that he knows how to present the case to the court effectively.

The working sessions during the day involved the participants in the intense methodology which emphasized “Learning by Doing” practical sessions by each participant.

The day one concluded with an interaction and feedback by Justice Gita Mittal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K.

During an interaction, Chief Justice underscored the relevance of such professional development programmes and said that the advocates should refrain from loading the courts with frivolous litigation even if they lose one false case, but the almighty would always compensate with more good cases. She further advised the participants to be fair in assisting the court in administration of justice. She advised the young lawyers to maintain high standards of professional ethics.

Abhinav Sharma, President, High Court Bar Association, Jammu, while speaking on the occasion, endorsed the view of Chief Justice and advised the young lawyers to maintain good conduct while dealing with the courts in administration of justice.

Abhishek Wazir, General Secretary HCBA, Jammu also spoke on the occasion.

The other office bearers of High Court Bar Association, Jammu were also present.

During the interaction the participants gave feedback of the day long training programme and expressed gratitude to the Chief Justice for Her Ladyship’s consistent efforts in upgrading of the institution holistically, keeping in view the interests of all stakeholders, both qualitatively and quantitatively.

The Resource Persons for the programme are reputed faculty members from Indian Institute of Legal & Professional Development, which include Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Judge High Court of Delhi; Rajeev K Virmani; Jaideep Gupta; Pradeep Dewan; Jitender Mohan Sharma; Priya Hingorani; all designated Senior Advocates and Sarvesh Chowdhry; Sandeep Narain; Dr. Aman Hingorani; Jamshed Bey; Manjula Gupta and Dalip Mehra.