Maintain discipline while performing duty: DIG

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri – Poonch Range visited district Poonch on Thursday and held separate Darbars of jawans at DPL Poonch, Police Station Surankote and Mendhar.

SSP Poonch Rajiv Pandey, ASP Poonch Anwar-Ul-Haq and other officers were also present on the occasion. While interaction DIG briefed them about different welfare schemes for jawans and insisted upon them to maintain discipline and perform their duties honestly and with dedication. He assured them for redressal of their grievances. The DIG RP Range also inspected DPL Poonch, police Station Surankote and Mendhar and Special Police component Poonch. He also had a brief crime meeting with gazetted officers at DPO besides discussion on issues pertaining to policing in the district.