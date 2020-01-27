Mahindra & HDFC recruit MBA students from SMVDU

STATE TIMES NEWS

Katra: The recruiters of Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. and HDFC AMC Ltd. visited Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) for Campus Placement of students in January 2020.

The MBA students of the final year were selected by these companies after a rigorous selection process consisting of Online Test, Group Discussion and Face-to-Face Interviews.

Moreover, the ICICI Bank also selected 05 interns from the MBA, pre-final year for Summer Internship with stipend & Pre-Placement Offer, as reported by BK Bhatia, Placement Officer, SMVDU. Prof. R. K Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, congratulated all the placed students and advised them to be sincere and honest towards their jobs.