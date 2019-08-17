Mahila Morcha leaders tie Rakhis to Muslim brethren

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP Mahila Morcha District Jammu celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Muslim brothers at Qasim Nagar, Jammu.

National Vice-President BJP Mahila Morcha, Rashim Dhar Sood along with Prabhari Mahila Morcha, Priya Sethi; Morcha State General Secretaries Sanjita Dogra, Updesh Andotra, Shailija Gupta; District President Jammu Rekha Mahajan, District General Secretary Savita Anand, District team of Mahila Morcha tied Rakhis to Muslim brothers, setting an example of brotherhood and harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashmi Sood explained importance of Raksha Bandhan, which is although a Hindu festival, but encourages womenfolk to spread the message that being Indians, there should be no bar in bringing people of all religions together by accepting them as brothers.

Extending greetings on the auspicious occasion, Priya Sethi prayed for long lives and good health of all brothers on Raksha Bandhan.

Later, BJP State General Secretary Yudhvir Sethi and District President Jammu Baldev Singh Billawaria also joined the celebrations. Saroj Gupta, Kamla Gupta, Divya Jain, Indu Puri were also present on the occasion.