Mahila Morcha, BJYM hold meeting for membership drive

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: BJP Mahila Morcha and BJYM on Tuesday convened a meeting to train party’s executive members for ensuing membership drive under 1st phase of ‘Sangathan Parv’ at Leh. The meeting was headed by BJP State Spokesperson and former Minister, Priya Sethi, who is also the State Co-Incharge for party’s membership campaign in the State. State Secretary and MLC Vikram Randhawa; Leh District President, Angchuk Dorjey; Ladakh Membership Prabhari, Dr Skalzang Dorjey; BJYM State Secretary & Ladakh BJYM Prabhari, Tashi Khachu; BJYM District President, Lobzang Tsering; Mahila Morcha General Secretary, Phuntsog Angmo; District Vice President, Stanzin Dolma and all district executives of BJYM and BJP Mahila Morcha were also present in the occasion.

Priya Sethi, while addressing the meeting, said that Mahila Morcha and Yuva Morcha form the core of the party and no campaign can be completed successfully without dedicated efforts of both Morchas. She explained the procedure of membership drive threadbare and shared important tips with Morcha leaders. She prompted the party activists to reach all sections of the society, as soon as the drive commences.

Vikram Randhawa, in his address, laid stress on overall success of the drive. It is a great opportunity for refining organisational skills, which would help party activists in future programmes as well, he added.

Earlier, in the start of meeting, District BJYM President welcomed the senior leaders by offering traditional ‘Khataks’.

Dr Skalzang Dorjey and Dorje Angchuk also spoke on the occasion and asked party workers to work hard for overall success of the membership drive.