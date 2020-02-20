Mahashivratri fest to begin at Peer Kho, Shiv Khori today

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The annual Mahashivratri festival 2020 will be held for 4 days from February 20 to 23, 2020 at Peer Kho Jammu while for 3 days from February 20 to 22, 2020 at Ransoo (Shiv Khori), Reasi.

Mahashivratri festival is being celebrated by Department of Tourism in collaboration with district administration Jammu and Reasi at Peer- Kho and Ransoo (Shiv Khori) every year.

Addressing a press conference held in this regard here on Wednesday, Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Director Tourism Jammu, Raj Kumar Katoch, Deputy Commissioner Reasi, Indu Kunwal Chib along with other officers appealed the people to attend the festival in large number and make it a grand success.

It was informed that the district administration Jammu and Reasi have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

The festival would host a variety of programmes which inter alia include cultural events depicting local folk dance by J&K Art, Culture and Languages, food stalls of Dogra cuisines, departmental stalls of Handicraft, Handloom, Food Craft Institute and Social Welfare Department, Photo exhibition of all government schemes and related events.

Divisional Commissioner stressed on wide publicity of the event so as to invite maximum devotees for the festival.