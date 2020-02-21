Mahashivratri arrangements reviewed at Kheer Bhawani

STATE TIMES NEWS

GANDERBAL: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, today visited Kheer Bhawani Shrine at Tulmulla to inspect the arrangements put in place for smooth conduct of the Mahashivratri.

Reviewing the arrangements, the DDC was informed that necessary facilities for performing religious rituals at the temple, besides other arrangements, have been put in place by the district administration.

ADC, Ganderbal, officers of R&B, PHE, PDD, Police, Municipal Committee, Health, and representatives of Darmath Trust were present on the occasion.

The DDC went around the temple complex and took stock of the arrangements being made by the administration for the devotees. He also reviewed the availability of food items like lotus stem (nadru), fish, walnut besides, flowers in the markets near temple.

He directed the concerned authorities to ensure proper cleanliness in and around the temple complex. The Darmarth Trust was asked to install signage and hoardings of Dos and Don’ts in the temple premises. The health department was asked to keep ambulance available and PHE was asked to keep water tanker available at the temple.

Earlier, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner, an intensive market checking was conducted by a joint squad of Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Legal Metrology, Food Safety and Police headed by Tehsildar Ganderbal.