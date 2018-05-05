Mahasha Sadar Sabha postpones election

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Mahasha Sadar Sabha postponed election from May 6 to May 20, 2018.

“Keeping in view the elevation of Dr. D.K Manyal (Chairman of Election Board for Sabha) as Health Minister and his preoccupation with his official assignments on opening of Civil Secretariat at Srinagar on May 7, the Election Board has decided to postpone scheduled election date from May 6 to May 20,” Som Raj Majotra, Vice Chairman of Election Board of MSS, told reporters here on Saturday.

Majotra appealed to all members of Mahasha Biradari particularly the delegates and contesting candidates to bear with the change of election date and cooperate with the Election Board for peaceful conduct of Election on May 20.

Nar Singh, Dr. Shiv Lal, Om Raj, Chaman Lal Manyal, Gopal Dass, Shallo Ram, Trilok Nath Deol and Rajesh Bajgal were also present in the press conference.