Mahasha Sadar Sabha constitutes Election Board

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Recently constituted Reconciliation and Unification Committee of All J&K Mahasha Sadar Sabha comprising Mahasha Biradari members from all districts of Jammu province and headed by its Chairman Rup Lal Bharti in consultation with working office bearers of Sabha and Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji Maharaj Trust, constituted an Election Board to conduct fair, free and transparent election by appointing Dr. D.K Manyal MLA, as its Chairman. Other office bearers include Som Raj Majotra as Vice Chairman and Dr Shiv Lal as Secretary besides S.N Manyal former MLA Samba, Nar Singh (Samba), Chaman Lal Manyal Political Activist (Jammu), Col Som Nath Dogra (Jammu), Arun Rajwal (Jammu), Trilok Nath (Jammu), Harnam Singh (Kathua), Dr Sat Pal (Udhampur) and Om Raj Bhal (Doda) as members.

The adhoc working committee of the Sabha will nominate a Chief Coordinator at state level who will coordinate with aforesaid board. It has been decided to conduct election soon through genuine delegates. The election board members have been made incharge of different districts. The Election Board members shall visit districts to nominate Chief Coordinator to keep liaison with ground workers through coordinators.