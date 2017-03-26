Maharishi, Steadfast operating illegally; 14 medical centres sealed

Vigilance raids 41 nursing homes/diagnostic labs

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Conducting forty one simultaneous raids in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi and Rajouri districts over unauthorized nursing homes, laboratories and diagnostic centres, the State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) on Saturday sealed two nursing homes– Maharishi Dayanand Hospital and Medical Research Center, B C Road and Steadfast Healthcare Private Limited situated in Atulya Complex, Bakshi Nagar in Jammu, seven nursing homes in Samba, two diagnostic labs in Udhampur, five in Rajouri and two in Kathua as these were running illegally. The registration of these illegal health centers was found expired since March 31, 2016.

Expired reagents and kits were found in a reputed diagnostic lab—Nidaan Diagnostic Lab, Gandhi Nagar.

Untrained and unqualified X-Ray technicians are carrying out the tests in many reputed diagnostics centres. A government employee was found working in a nursing home in Rajouri.

In Jammu district, it was found that registration of Maharishi Dayanand Hospital and Medical Research Center, Jammu and Steadfast Healthcare Private Limited situated in Atulya Complex, Bakshi Nagar has expired since March 31, 2016.

“We have asked the health department to seal Maharishi Dayanand Hospital and Medical Research Center and Steadfast Healthcare Private Limited running in heart of the city without registration immediately,” said Director SVO Munir Khan.

However, violating the SVO orders, both these medical centres Maharishi Dayanand Hospital and Medical Research Center, B C Road Jammu and Steadfast Healthcare Private Limited situated in Atulya Complex, Bakshi Nagar were operational till late Saturday night.

Moreover in Trikuta Diagnostic Center behind Shakuntala Theatre, Management/X-ray technician namely Sunil Kumar could not produce the valid certificate/ diploma required for the job.

In Jammu district, expired reagents and kits were found in Nidaan Diagnostic Lab, Gandhi Nagar; Aastha Nursing Home, Ambphalla; Triveni Nursing Home, Gandhi Nagar; Care and Cure, Trikuta Nagar, said Director SVO.

During the joint surprise checks at Samba, seven nursing homes/diagnostic centers were sealed as they were found functioning without registrations which include Vaishnav Sagar X-ray Center, Vijaypur; Satya Clinical Lab,Vijaypur; Modern Clinical Lab, Samba; Parveen Clinical Lab, Samba; Padha Clinical Lab, Samba; Trikuta Clinical Lab and ECG Unit, Samba.

Moreover in Shri Aum Multi Specialty Hospital, Bari Brahmana X ray unit was found unregistered which was functional since March 2016 and the same has also been sealed by representatives of Health department and some medicines were found expired in the Pharmacist store.

In Udhampur and Reasi districts, registration of Army Clinical Lab, Katra, Reasi; Apollo X-ray Clinic Lab, Udhampur were found expired, and sealed by representatives of Health department; Deepak Clinic Lab, Udhampur was also found functioning with expired registration.

In Rajouri district, Star Nursing Home; 24-hour Child Care Clinic; MF Diagnostics; M/S New Healthcare Lab (Operation Theatre, Clinical lab, X-ray unit); Dr. Nissar Surgical Hospital ( Clinical unit, X-ray Unit, Ultrasound); Al Faiz Surgical Clinic ( X-ray unit), M/S Healthcare Surgical Clinic have been sealed by representatives of Health department.

During the surprise check at Al Faiz Surgical Clinic, Rajouri being run by Dr Mohd Salam posted as Orthopaedician in district Hospital Rajouri, one government employee namely Mohd Aslam, son of Fazal Hussain, resident of Darhal posted as basic health worker in district hospital, Rajouri was also found working during office hours.

In Kathua district, it was found that registration of Gupta Hospital and Research Center, Kathua has expired since November, 8, 2015; National Global Digital X-ray Unit, Kathua has expired since March 31, 2015 and both are functioning illegally.

Expired reagents/kits/injections were found in Chauhan Medicity Clinical Lab, Kalibari (being run and owned by non state-subject namely Daljit Singh Chauhan who belongs to Pathankot in Punjab).

The lab was also found without display of rate list and in violation of norms for clinical units.

In Bharat Diagnostic Laboratory, Kathua medicines/testing kits etc were found expired.

The samples of expired reagents/medicines/kits have been lifted by the team through the drug inspectors of Drugs and Food Control Departments for further action. During the surprise check, statements of patients were also recorded who complained about the illegal practice of various Government Doctors in private nursing homes/clinical establishments causing grave inconvenience to the patients visiting the Government Hospitals.

During the further course of surprise check, relevant record of all the 41 nursing homes/diagnostic centers have been checked /seized by the sleuths of vigilance for further scrutiny and detailed action will follow after perusal of statements of patients, ascertaining the facts and involvement of Government employees indulging in illegal activities.

The checks were conducted by Vigilance sleuths along with representatives of Health Department, Drug and Food Control Department, Engineering Departments in presence of Executive Magistrates and local police.

Director State Vigilance Organisation (SVO) Munir Khan said, “We received a number of complaints stating that nursing homes and diagnostic centers are functioning without registration, using expired testing reagents, using the services of un-qualified technicians and in certain cases technicians and staff from Government Hospital/Colleges are working there during office hours.” He further said that all this is happening with connivance of few officers/officials of Health Department.

Though this is the prime duty of the health department to check the working of these centres as the life of patients is at risk, but as they are hand in glove with the mafia, the vigilance took the initiative to conduct joint surprise checks as health officers are involved in these rackets.

During checking in these nursing homes/diagnostic centers, it has been found that most of them are un-registered/without renewal of registrations, carrying out tests/surgical activities without proper and valid permissions, using expired reagents/testing equipments, engaging un-qualified technicians, building and other infra-structure not as per J&K Nursing Homes and Clinical Establishment (Registration and Licensing) Act, 1963 & other rules en-vogue, employees of Government Hospitals working in Private nursing home/ diagnostic laboratories during working hours etc.

Besides this, as a consequence of the opening of many private clinics of outstation hospitals in Jammu, many residential houses in posh localities of Jammu City have been converted into the OPD centers, just to lure the patients and motivate them to go to Delhi, Chandigarh and Amritsar for surgeries and other treatments.

All this is being done without any permission. And, the Jammu Police is watching all this like mute spectator while agents and health officers are making huge money.

In a show off, a team of senior officers of the health department on March 11, had conducted the raids on the directions of the Health Minister Bali Bhagat across four non-registered clinics in Jammu and ordered closure of these trap centres .

On March 19, 2017, all these were fearlessly running their operations and brazenly referring patients outside the State.

This proved a close nexus between the health officers, police and agents who have set up unauthorized centres here to lure hapless patients.

STATE TIMES had exposed the nexus under caption “Mushroom growth of OPD Centres turn out as trap centres.”

These private hospitals/clinics have opened up OPD centres by hiring residential buildings through local agents in posh areas of Jammu city and have been luring patients by way of attracting them through advertisements and king size hoardings.

These centres first invite patients to consult their consultants and then direct them to report to their main centres in metro cities for follow up medical treatment.

Basically, lack of infrastructure at GMC Jammu and other periphery hospitals leave patients vulnerable and expose them to private clinics, which have taken menacing proportions with Delhi based hospitals making their openings in the Temple City.

The OPD centers lure patients and bargain with them regarding the cost of treatment and surgeries outside the state. Already existing private nursing homes in Jammu san facilities like waste management, adequate space, hygiene, doctors and para-medical staff. In J&K, over ninety per cent nursing homes do not meet the required criteria and they are operating under a nexus.