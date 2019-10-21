Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote

Mumbai: Several Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Lara Dutta, stepped out on Monday morning to vote for the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Aamir Khan along with filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao came out to cast their votes in St Anne’s High School at Pali Hill area in suburban Bandra.

“What I thought are important issues, I kept that in mind and voted. I urge everyone to come out and vote in large numbers. Every citizen of Maharashtra should come out to cast vote and take part in this process,” Khan told reporters.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh along with actor-wife Genelia D’Souza voted in Latur district.

He took to Twitter and uploaded a picture of the duo, writing, “Go exercise your right!! Go Vote!”

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli, actor Lara Dutta, actor-turned BJP MP Ravi Kishan, veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure also came out to cast their votes.

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 Assembly seats of the state.

Polling began at 7 am and will end at 6 pm. (PTI)