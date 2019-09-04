Maharashtra Govt plans to build tourist resorts in J&K, Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Jaykumar Rawal on Tuesday said the state government plans to build two tourist resorts in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Rawal, who holds the tourism portfolio, said a letter will be sent to Jammu and Kashmir Governor through his Maharashtra counterpart and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking land for the purpose, a move which comes ahead of Assembly polls.

The state government’s decision to build the resorts through the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) comes in the wake of the Centre abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution last month, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With the revocation of these provisions, the bar on outsiders from buying land in Jammu and Kashmir, a major tourist destination, is expected to cease to exist.

The Centre has also bifurcated the border state which will lead to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh becoming Union Territories on October 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Rawal said the MTDC board, in its August 28 meeting, decided to allot Rs 1 crore each for setting up the resorts in Srinagar and Ladakh.

“We are going to write to the Governor there through our Governor and Chief Minister seeking land. We have decided to buy either government or private land,” he said.