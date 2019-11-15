Maharashtra crisis: An avoidable political error

Shyam Sudan

India is the biggest democracy of the world. Every year millions of voters cast their votes to elect their representatives in different election of the centre, state and other local bodies. People have firm faith in this democratic set up.people have lot of expectations and aspirations from their elected representatives. But sometime due to some petty interest of political parties they usually ignored the expectation and mandate of their voters. Such things creates an atmosphere of uncertainty and disbelieve in democratic structure of the country. Similar situation now can be seen in recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly election. Despite having clear cut mandate to different coalition partners none of them could manage to frame the stable government. People have voted to different coalition partners according to their popularity in Maharashtra. The major coalition partner viz. BJP and Shiv Sena has received a considerable mandate in these election. But due to their personal political interest and rigidity, no one is ready to frame the stable government in Maharashtra. Both the parties in Maharashtra is fighting for the status of big brother in Maharashtra. Moreover they are also coalition partners in central government. Shiv Sena is a routine partner of BJP and in NDA government since many years. But this time his rigidity and frustration can be seen in a open stage. A wave of sibling rivalry between the two is now very transparent and open to all.

Earlier the Governor of Maharashtra has invited the BJP to prove his majority but his natural alliance shivsena then rejected to frame the government with a subordinate status. They put a new demand of rotational chief minister. This was a new thing for BJP in Maharashtra. They hesitate to digest this new expermentation in such a big winning state. Shiv Sena is searching for its secondary option in Maharashtra. They are looking for new partner to frame the government with the driving seat in their hand.But it is not a easy thing for them to manage the things very softly. Because no other single party has got the magic number for majority. NCP and congress are the coalition partners in these election. Moreover their political idealogy and chemistry is not identical with bjp and shivsena. Shiv Sena is known for his hard line of hindutava. These parties (Congress and NCP) are feeling contended and more comfortable postion if someone call them as secular.The alliance between the two (Shiv Sena and NCP) is unnatural and against the verdict of people. NCP is however seeing interested in this new political relation but for his election partner congress is in chaos and dilemma over this issue.Congress is still unable to open his card and clear the stand in government formation with this new equation. Because some dissenting voices can be felt within the party cadre. Some senior leaders are continuously opposing this new relation because of fear of losing their secular familiarity. If such an alliance happen in Maharashtra it will effect the election mandate in other states.

All are looking towards their pros and cons and nobody is looking for the welfare of devoted and innocent voters. Every political party in Maharashtra is playing the victim card in front of public for not providing a stable government. But the real victim is the public of the state who despite of routine voting in election got nothing which is fruitful for them.Now the president rule is imposed in Maharashtra by the then governor of the state keeping in view the all odd circumstances in political platform. However shivsena is demanding for some more time to frame the government. But in order to avoid any kind of horse

trading honourable governor of the state adopt this constitutional step. If in coming months none could got success in framing a stable government then there is possibility of re-election in the state. Such type of political errors leads to wastage of common man tax money and exploitation of human resource. These things are avoidable in politics. it is needed for every political party and their partner to preplan the strategy of government formation. Role and status of every individual and party must be clear in advance before the election to avoid any odd situation in future. Otherwise such political error may lead to an extra burden on the life of general public and their welfare.

Maharashtra is known as an industrial capital of India. For such a state there is need of a strong and political stable government to tackle with internal problem of the state. Any kind of volatile and shaking government in such a state can effect the development of the nation at great extent. It is the responsibility of all the political parties who were in fray to give a solution of such crisis and to give justice to the people mandate. Bjp which is well known for its clever strategic planning and post election engineering.But this time his role is merely of a silent spectator and a passive customer who is standing outside the stadium to watch a critical match whose result is uncertain. Public of Maharashtra is watching the role of every participant with their patience and regret. They will respond it in coming election. such a deteriorating scenario in politics is not a good sign for a healthy democratic set up. shivsena agenda of hindutava is declining with such light and cheap decision. Now the voters are enough competent and educated who understand the politics of opportunity and benefit. This was really a great humiliation and mockery of public mandate.