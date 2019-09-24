Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary celebrated with enthusiasm

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Remembering Maharaja Hari Singh on his 125th birth anniversary, a number of social and political organisations of Jammu held functions at different places to pay glorious tributes to the great Maharaja. The participants, highlighting various significant social reforms made by the great Dogra ruler for welfare of Jammu people, urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Governor Satya Pal Malik to fulfill aspirations of Jammu people by declaring a public holiday in J&K on September 23, the birthday of Maharaja, as a befitting tribute to the great Dogra ruler.

J&K High Court Bar Association Jammu celebrated 125th Birth Anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh in the premises of J&K High Court, Jammu.

The programme was held under the chairmanship of Advocate Abhinav Sharma, President J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu. The other office bearers of the Association namely Rohit Bhagat Vice President, Abhishek Wazir General Secretary, Pardeep Majotra Joint Secretary, Sushant Samnotra, Treasurer, Upasna Thakur, General Secretary, Amzi Arthur Treasurer, YLA. Besides many senior & young members were also present on the occasion.

B.S Slathia, Senior Advocate and former President, highlighted the contributions of Maharaja Hari Singh. He appealed to the Governor, Jammu & Kashmir for declaring September 23 as Gazetted Holiday as this demand has been raised by the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, as well as Civil Society earlier also.

Abhinav Sharma felt highly gratified to the contribution of Maharaja Hari Singh in the socio-political & religious reforms in the State.

Abhishek Wazir conducted the proceedings of programme and also reiterated the principles of Maharaja Hari Singh that justice is my religion and all religions are mine.

To celebrate 125th Birth Anniversary of Maharaja, the J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, today declared September 23 as holiday and the advocates and members of the Association abstained from work in all the courts including the High Court, District Courts Tribunals, Commissions and Revenue Courts.

National Democratic Party Indian (NDPI) paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary at Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu. State President Rajesh Gupta paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh.

Dogra Sadar Sabha (DSS) and All Jammu Civil Society Forum (AJCSF) celebrated the 125th Janmotsav of the last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh at DSS Bhawan at Dogra Hall here.

Gulchain Singh Charak along with all other members of the DSS and AJCSF paid floral tributes to the reverenced Maharaja.

Addressing the gathering, Charak reiterated long pending demand for declaring September 23 as a State Holiday keeping in view the popular sentiments and overwhelming public aspirations of Jammu region. A joint resolution was passed by all the present members exhorting all Dogra leaders from political, commercial, academic, religious and all other walks of life to rise above any differences and urge the government in one voice to declare September 23 as a holiday.

Among those who addressed the gathering were Prem Sagar Gupta, Col Virendra K Sahi, VrC, Gambhir Dev Singh Charak, Prof. Anita Billawaria, Brig M.S Jamwal, Janak Khajuria, Maj General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Kulbir Singh, Bharat Bhushan Talwar, Ravi Rohmetra, Dr M.R Bhamagi, J.P Singh, J.S Babli, Pritam Singh Charak, Rajinder Gupta, Madan Singh Charak, Madan Rangila, Dr Sant Kumar Digra, Dhrub Singh, Chhankar Singh, Ranjit Singh, Raghubir Singh, Chuni Lal, Des Raj Bhagat, Ashok Singh, Ravi Singh, Parshotam Thapa, Raj Kumar Sharma and Vidya Sagar Sharma.

BJP District Jammu West paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary at Party Office, Kachi Chawni, Jammu.

On the occasion, President Ayodhya Gupta, MLC Ramesh Arora, BJP State Secretary and Prabhari Jammu West District Praduman Singh and BJP State Press Secretary Dr Pardeep Mahotra were also present.

Arora, while paying tributes to the Maharaja, drew picture of Maharaja Hari Singh with his words.

Praduman Singh said Maharaja Hari Singh was known for his bold personality, reformative approach and a forward looking strongly secular ruler. He appealed to all to follow the footsteps of the great ruler.

Dr Pardeep Mahotra said that Maharaja Hari Singh was a great visionary, a true patriot, progressive thinker and a social reformer. He appealed to all the dignitaries to have first-hand knowledge about proud Dogra history to forcefully counter the negative narrative created by certain political parties.

All the BJP leaders vowed to carry forward his teachings of secularism, gender equation, women education and above all justice on the occasion.

BJP Mahila Morcha District President Veena Gupta, District Vice-President Puneet Mahajan, District Secretaries & Councillors Sat Paul Karlupia, Suneet Raina, District Publicity Secretary & Councillor Dr. Akshay Sharma, District Treasurer Brijesh Gupta, Kuldeep Mahajan, Keshav Chopra, Ravi Kant Sharma, Deepak Kumar, Yash Paul Shivgotra and Rajesh Saini were amongst who paid tributes to the Maharaja.



Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha under the leadership of Thakur Pavittar Singh Bhardwaj, President Amar Kshatrya Rajput Sabha J&K celebrated 125th birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh with great enthusiasm.

Floral tributes were paid to Maharaja Hari Singh a great patriot, who can be undoubtedly claimed as the saviour of J&K, as his timely signing of the instrument of accession integrated State of Jammu & Kashmir with India, thus foiling the evil designs of Pakistan of grabbing the J&K State.

Pavitar Singh Bhardwaj welcomed Yuva Rajput Sabha team led by its President Surinder Singh Gilli and appreciated their spirit and dedication displayed while organizing the Birth Anniversary.

Yuva Rajput Sabha under the leadership of Gilli took out a procession comprising of huge number of four wheelers and two-wheeler vehicles and participants including women and children in a traditional Rajput attire. After passing through various parts of Jammu city converge at Tawi Bridge.

Rich tributes were paid by members of Yuva Rajput Sabha and its President.

Gilli urged the Governor to declare the birthday of Mahraja Hari Singh as a public holiday.

Pavittar Singh Bhardwaj demanded that the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh be declared as a public holiday in the entire J&K State considering the aspiration and gratitude of people towards Maharaja Singh the revolutionary leader.

Among them who were present were Th Gulchan Singh Charak, Vikramaditya Singh, Harshdev Singh, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Prof Hari Om, Ex Mayor Narinder Singh Raju, K.D Singh, Inderjeet Khajuria, Sudhir Jasrotia Retd IGP, Corporator Pawan Singh Manhas, Akshay Sharma, Haridutt Shishoo, Sunita Sharma, Rajan Gupta, Suman Wazir, Udhay Veer Singh and Tarsem Manhas State President Veterans India.

Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) rally was started from MD Resorts Ban Talab to Maharaja Hari Singh Statue via New Plot, Amphalla, Parade, Indira Chowk concluded at Maharaja Hari Singh Statue.

Gilli said that the position of Dogras who are the founder of the State and sacrificed their life to create this State have not given due respect.

Gill said that Union Territory (UT) status to Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable to the public of Jammu province. “We also welcome the decision of making Ladakh a full-fledged UT, but downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir is not acceptable”, Gilli said, adding that the Union Government has not taken into consideration the sentiments of Dogras and leaders of Jammu while preparing the architecture of Jammu and Kashmir.

Gilli reiterated its demand to declare gazetted holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh and also demanded the welfare Board for Rajput community.

Raghuver Singh, Chairman YRS, Rajveer Singh Ex-President YRS, Rajinder Singh, Mukesh Singh, Mandeep Singh, Tinu Singh and Vikram Singh were also present.

Meanwhile, Management and staff of Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Educational Foundation Jammu and Rajput Charitable Trust J&K, Jammu paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh on his birth anniversary.

The programme began with garlanding of statue of Maharaja Hari Singh by S.S Sodhi, Director Delhi Public Schools J&K followed by M.S Jamwal, Secretary Rajput Charitable Trust, J&K Jammu; C.L Malhotra, Secretary Maharaja Hari Singh Social and Education Foundation Jammu, R.K Verma, Principal Delhi Public School Nagbani (Jammu west), Karandeep Singh Senior Manager (Operations), DPS Jammu R.C Gupta, Chief Accounts Officer, DPS Jammu, M.L Mehra Transport Administrator, DPS Jammu and many other distinguish guests.

M.S Jamwal, Secretary Rajput Charitble Trust J&K, Jammu highlighted the various social reforms done by Maharaja Hari Singh for the welfare and betterment of the general public.

Sodhi spoke about Maharaja who done many social reforms about 100 years back which are important and useful even today for the welfare of the general public. He also stated that Maharaja sahib was an epitome of good governance.

President, Rajput Charitable Trust J&K Jammu, M.K Ajatshatru Singh; Pro- Vice Chairperson, Ritu Singh and Ranvijay Singh, Chairman/ Trustee MHSSEF, Jammu congratulated to all the staff member and others who participated in the celebration of birth anniversary of Maharaj Hari Singh.