Mahajayanti of Bhagwan Gopinath celebrated with zeal

JAMMU: The 121st Mahajayanti of Jagadguru Bhagwan Gopinath was celebrated with great fervour here on Saturday at Bhagwan Gopinathji Ashram, Udaiwala, Bohri. A number of devotees thronged the Ashram throughout the day to pay obeisance.

The programme started with Paduka Poojan at 8:30 AM followed by Dakshina (cash-offering) to Sadhus. Devotional songs and Satsang continued all day till evening Aarti at 7:15 PM. A number devotees also took Prasad on the occasion.