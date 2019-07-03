Mahajan expresses concern over frequent recurrence of road mishaps

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: National Conference leader, Rajiv Mahajan expressed serious concern over frequent recurrence of fatal accidents in hilly areas of State, resulting in serious loss of precious lives and injuries to many others. He slammed the government for not taking concrete steps in this regard and only providing lip service so far. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Mahajan expressed surprise that despite well aware of all reasons, the government failed to address frequent reoccurring of such accidents to save precious lives. He strongly maintained that responsibility should be fixed for such mishaps and those responsible for the same must be put behind the bars. “Concerned Police Station and DTI, where accidents took place, must be held responsible and suitable action should be taken against them, if dereliction of duty is proved in the matter,” he suggested. Mahajan also slammed concerned authorities for providing fitness certificate to passengers vehicles, who just in greed of few rupees, provide fitness certificates to old vehicles, thereby playing with lives of innocent passengers. Mahajan further demanded that more than ten-years old passengers vehicles should not be allowed to ply on hilly areas. “If a driver is found in inebriated condition, he should be jailed for at least ten years. If any vehicle is found overloaded, the licence of driver should be cancelled immediately and the vehicle should not be allowed to ply on hilly areas,” he suggested.
