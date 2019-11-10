Mahajan Biradari Nanak Nagar announces office bearers

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The newly appointed President of Mahajan Biradari Nanak Nagar, Ranjan Gupta in consultations with Chairman, Biradari Ram Langar on Saturday announced team of his office bearers and executive members during a meeting held at Shiv Mandir, Nanak Nagar.

In the meeting, Lekh Raj Gupta has been nominated as Senior Vice President and Ankush Gupta and Rajinder Gupta (Raju) as Vice Presidents. Others office bearers included Vikas Gupta as General Secretary, Rajinder Gupta (Pappu) as Cashier and Surinder Gupta, Rohit Gupta (Manta) and Devinder Gupta (Bitta) as Joint Secretaries.

Gupta also nominated Laxmi Chand, Sat Pal Gupta, Yash Pal Gupta (Battery), Yash Pal Gupta (Bardana), Yash Pal Gupta (Dal), Kewal Krishan Langar, Tilak Raj Gupta and Bishan Das Gupta as Patrons of Biradari, while Nayan Gupta (Sunny), Vishal Gupta, Ajay Gupta, Pawan Gupta, Subhash Gupta, Sanjay Jandial, Sanjay Pargal, Arun Gupta, Vicky Gupta and Sahil Gupta were nominated as Executive Members.

During the meeting, Gupta said that he and his team would work dedicatedly for welfare and upliftment of Mahajan Biradari.