Maha polls: Voter turnout in Thane less than 50 pc

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra recorded less than 50 per cent voter turnout in the Assembly polls held on Monday, collector Rajesh Narvekar has said.

In the 18 Assembly segments of the district, an average 47.91 per cent polling was recorded, two per cent less than in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year, he told reporters here on Tuesday.

The voter turnout in urban pockets was less as compared to rural areas, Narvekar said.

Relocation of migrant population in Bhiwandi, Kalyan and Airoli areas may be one of the reasons for the dip in voter turnout, he said.

Out of 63,92,357 eligible voters in the district, only 30,62,544 exercised their franchise, as per official figures.

Of the 18 Assembly constituencies, 13 recorded less than 50 per cent polling, the collector said.

While Shahapur registered 64.80 per cent votes, the highest in the district, Dombivili had the lowest voter turnout at 40.72 per cent.

Narvekar said counselling of voters and deletion of names of the deceased persons can improve polling percentage in future elections.

On the arrangements for the counting of votes on Thursday, Narvekar said the EVMs and VVPATs were stored in strong rooms in all Assembly segments under tight security.

Each Assembly constituency will have an observer, who will be in-charge of the counting process, he added.