Maha IPS officer Himanshu Roy commits suicide

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Himanshu Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself here today, police said.

The 1988-batch IPS officer allegedly shot himself at his residence with his service revolver, he said.

Roy, who also served as Additional Director General of Police (Establishment), was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Roy, who was joint commissioner of police (Crime) from 2012-2014, is credited with leading the investigation into the IPL betting scandal.

He was then transferred to the state ATS. During his tenure as the agency’s chief, software engineer Anees Ansari was arrested for allegedly planning to blow up the American school at the Bandra Kurla complex. (PTI)