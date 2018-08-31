Magnum Opus of Numen: A neonate and its perinatal strand

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The period surrounding the time of birth, the perinatal period, is a critical episode in human development. Perinatal care pertains to the period immediately before and after birth.

The lower limit defining the perinatal period has kept changing, parallel to better fetal viability resulting from advances in neonatology.This time period is when the infant makes the criticaltransition from its dependence upon maternal and placentalsupport and establishesindependent life. This transition is not always successfuland is signalled by a mortality risk in the neonatal

period

State of India’s new-born’s (SOIN) reports( 2014 report), Indian Perinatal mortality rate(PMR) is 28/1000 (still-births 5/1000, early neonatal 23/1000) with marked inter-state variability (e.g. Kerala 10/1000 and Odisha 37/1000).

This report mentioned the maternal factors resulting in increased perinatal loss as adolescent pregnancies, maternal undernutrition, poor socioeconomic status, iron-deficiency anemia and other micro-nutrient deficiencies, inter-pregnancy intervals <12 months or >60 months, lack of antenatal care, maternal infections, pre-eclampsia and type-2 diabetes.

The three major causes of neonatal deaths were complications from preterm birth (35 per cent), infections (33 per cent), and intra-partum related conditions or birth asphyxia (20 per cent) with this data being more or less consistent in the last five years as the best presently attainable survival rates haveyet not been achieved throughout the world, with India lagging behind other countries.

New knowledge and improvement in the coordination of services for mother and child is the need of the hour to furtherimprove perinatal mortality.

To strengthen perinatal care in India, following objectivesand vast societal participationneeds to be strengthened:

Health Care Delivery System: A regionalised system of perinatal care with integrated delivery of services should address the delivery of prenatal, antenatal and perinatal care.

Comprehensive Perinatal Health Care Services: The integration of a spectrum of clinical activities, right from basic care through subspecialty care, within one system or geographic region potentially provides timely access to care at the appropriate level for the entire population.

Culturally and Linguistically Appropriate Care: In addition to being family-centered, perinatal health care systems should be culturally and linguistically appropriate.

Education of the Public about Reproductive Health: Insight into the broad social and medical implications of pregnancy and awareness of reproductive risks, health-enhancing behaviours, and family-planning options are essential for improving the outcomes of pregnancy. Education about reproductive health must be integrated more effectively into the health care system and the society at large.

Accountability: Within the perinatal health care delivery system, accountability and responsibility must be shared equally by all participants, including patients, families, perinatal health care programs and systems, government agencies, insurers, and health maintenance organizations, all ofwhose actions and policies influence the delivery of patient care and, thereby, influence outcomes.

To conclude, improving perinatal mortality in India is the need of the hour and finally, far greater emphasis must be placed on morbidity, so that surviving infants can lead full and productive lives. One hopes that in the future, the yardstick of success will be the quality of life and not the mere fact of life itself.

Dr Anumodan Gupta,

(Neonatologist) and Dr Aditi Saini (Obstetrician).