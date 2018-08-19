Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia’s Lombok island: USGS

Lombok: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok today, just weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people, the US Geological Survey said.
The tremor was centered west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the USGS said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres. Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
New season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ to premiere on October 21
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas announce engagement after ceremony in Mumbai
Parineeti Chopra, celebs arrive at Priyanka’s residence
Nick Jonas, parents in Mumbai to meet Priyanka Chopra’s family
Don’t want to limit myself to only women-oriented films: Kajol
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper