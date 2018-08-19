Magnitude 6.3 earthquake rocks Indonesia’s Lombok island: USGS

Share Share 0 Share 0

Lombok: A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok today, just weeks after a quake which killed more than 460 people, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor was centered west-southwest of Belanting town in East Lombok, the USGS said, at a relatively shallow depth of seven kilometres. Residents said the quake was felt strongly in East Lombok. (PTI)