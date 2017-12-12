Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

Tehran: A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Iran’s southeastern province of Kerman today, the Iranian seismological centre reported, though media said there were no immediate reports of damage.
“The rescue teams present in the region have not reported any casualties or damage yet,” the head of rescue operations for the Red Crescent told state broadcaster IRINN. (PTI)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Violence is not the way: Aamir on ‘Padmavati’
Priyanka Chopra receives Mother Teresa Memorial award
When Amitabh Bachchan danced on ‘Jumma Chumma’ with Sridevi
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli get married in Italy
Artistes have a role in highlighting gender issues: Aamir Khan
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper