Magistrate’s nod must for probing PC Act: HC

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey of State High Court on Monday held that investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006 is not laissez-aller but controlled by the mandatory provisions of Section 3 of the Act and there must be permission granted by the Magistrate to a designated police officer under Section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act, Svt. 2006 for commencement of investigation. Every time the investigating officer is replaced by a new one, such permission must be obtained again at the occasion of replacement. Absence of this permission renders the investigation void ab initio, the court observed.

This significant observation has been passed in a petition filed by Dr. Reyaz Farooq challenging FIR No. 33/2012, Police Station, Vigilance Organisation Kashmir (VOK), in a composite petition under Section 103 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir read with Section 561-A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The gravamen of charge mainly rests on the allegations leveled by complainant Tanveer Hussain Khan before Special Judge Anti-Corruption under Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. with regard to procurement of Dental Machinery on exorbitant rates by authorities of Government Dental College, Srinagar. Verification was conducted in this regard by VOK which was formally registered as Preliminary Verification No. 12/2012 which ultimately led to the registration of FIR No. 33/2012 under Section 5(2) Jammu and Kashmir Prevention of Corruption Act Svt. 2006 (hereinafter PC Act) and 120-B in Police Station, VOK.

The facts are that in terms of Government order No. 61-HME of 2008 dated September 16, 2008, Purchase Committee No. 3 came to be constituted including other Members with petitioner as its Chairman for finalising the rate contracts of items to be purchased by the Health and Medical Education Department. It is stated that in partial modification of the aforesaid Government order, another Government order No. 137-HME of 2008 dated October 20, 2008 was issued whereby sanction came to be accorded to the inclusion of Deputy Director, Dentistry, Health Services, Kashmir/Jammu as Members of the Purchase Committee No. 3. In terms of Government Order No. 518-HME of 2012 dated August 22, 2012, the nomenclature of the Purchase Committee came to be changed to Rate Contract Committee on the premise that the said Committee, will fix the rate contract for procuring machinery items. It is stated by counsel for the petitioner that the aforesaid Government orders specifically provided that the Chairman of the Committee is at liberty to co-opt any other Member technical / non technical / expert in the interests of administration and patient care. It is stated in the petition that the aforesaid Committee was to undertake the process of fixing the Rate Contracts for procuring machinery and equipment (Dental) for the whole of the Jammu & Kashmir State including the Government Dental College, Srinagar, Government Dental College, Jammu, and Directorate of Health Services after following the necessary codal formalities. The counsel of petitioner submitted there was no independent decision for allotment of rate contract in isolation to the Purchase Committee. “It is only after the recommendations recorded by HODs / Experts after evaluation and assessment of technical and financial bids of successful tenderers the Rate Contract Committee accepted the recommendations and consequently issued the rate contract in favour of successful tenderer”, the counsel added.

HC while quashing FIR as well as order passed by special Judge Anticorruption observed that a Magistrate is precluded from exercising his jurisdiction in any manner against a public servant in any criminal proceeding not just under Chapter XV but also under Chapter XIV of the Criminal Procedure Code, in absence of a valid sanction for prosecution and it attracts within its fold the proceedings under Section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

HC further held that the investigation for offence under Section 120-B (2), without a sanction of Magistrate under Section 155 Cr.P.C. is illegal and Preliminary Verification must be carried out in the light of the direction of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari’s case.

HC further observed that there must be separate and reasoned order of entrustment of Investigation to a non designated police officer of the vigilance organization, of and above the rank of a Sub-Inspector of Police, by a police officer of the Vigilance Organization not below the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

HC further observed that investigation by a designated police officer of and above the rank of a Deputy Superintendent of Police is the rule and by a non-designated police officer of and above the rank of a Sub-Inspector is an exception. Entrustment order to a non-designated police officer must be followed by grant of permission by a Magistrate.

Court further observed that the grant of permission to a non-designated police officer is not to be as a matter of normal course by the Magistrate but in exercise of judicial discretion, must pass a reasoned order for allowing the exceptional mode of investigation by a non-designated police officer.

With these observations, High Court quash the order passed by the Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar, under Section 156(3) Criminal Procedure Code dated August 13, 2012, in FIR no. 33/2012 Police Station, Vigilance Organization Kashmir, as being without application of mind. In the above circumstances, the Preliminary Verification no. 12/2012, the impugned FIR No. 33/2012, Police Station, VOK, and the resultant investigation of the FIR is hereby quashed, as being illegal.

HC also quashed the order passed by the Special Judge, Anticorruption dated June 5, 2017 as also being without due application of mind.