Magic of Mantras

Share Share 0 Share 0

There is a popular misconception that to still the mind is to become a zombie or robot. It is just the opposite. The calmer and stiller the mind becomes, the more we can realise in our daily lives our true birthright of security, joy, and tireless energy to work for the welfare of those around us. Meher Baba, a well known saint of modern India, used to say that a mind that is fast is sick, a mind that is slow is sound, and a mind that is still is divine. This is what the Bible means when it says, “Be still and know that I am God.”

In comparing the mind to the sea, I again recall those walks my wife and I used to take every day around Lake Merritt in Oakland. Usually the wind ruffled the water, and all we could see was the surface. But on rare mornings when there was no wind and the lake was absolutely calm, we could see right down to the bottom. Similarly, when the mind is stilled, we become aware of the divine presence, the Lord of Love, who is enshrined in the very depths of our consciousness…. It means that we have had direct, immediate experience that all life is one. When we have had this experience, we will be incapable of doing anything that violates this unity of life, and we will live for the welfare of all.

Calm The Mind

If we can take advantage of all the opportunities for repeating the Mantram – while waiting, while walking, while falling asleep at night – the Mantram can help keep the mind calm and secure. When we are afraid or angry or driven by a strong urge for our own personal satisfaction at the expense of those around us, the mantram can transform these strong emotions into a source of tremendous positive power and help us refrain from acting or speaking impulsively. This is not repressing these powerful emotions; it is using them rather than letting them use us. The Mantram has the power to turn fear into fearlessness, anger into compassion, and hatred into love.

The Mantram can be of great value in learning to keep the mind even and steady, for it gives the mind something to hold on to, something to steady itself by.

In the Hindu tradition, we often compare the mind to the trunk of an elephant – restless, inquisitive, and always straying…. In our towns and villages, caparisoned elephants are often taken in religious processions through the streets to the temple. The streets are lined on either side with fruit and vegetable stalls. Along comes the elephant with his restless trunk, and in one sinuous motion it grabs a whole bunch of bananas…opens his cavernous mouth, and tosses the bananas in. Then from the next stall he picks up a coconut and tosses it in after the bananas…. No threats or promises can make this restless trunk settle down.