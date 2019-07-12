‘Madr-e-Meharban’ was epitome of women empowerment: Kichloo

STATE TIMES NEWS

Kishtwar: Senior National Conference Leader and Former Home Minister Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo on Thursday paid rich tributes to “Madar-e-Meharban” Begum Sher-e-Kashmir “Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on her 19th death anniversary.

At a function, Kichloo recalled the contribution of Madr-e-Meharban in women emancipation and described her as an epitome of selfless social service, conviction, piety and courage. “Madr-e-Meharban was not only a pillar of moral support to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah but also a compassionate mother of the people who always demonstrated a commitment to lead them in his absence against all odds”, he said, adding that she worked tirelessly for the amelioration of the poor and weaker sections of society and took upon herself the role to be the voice of the downtrodden. Kichloo highlighted the tremendous work done by Madr-e-Meharban ” for the cause of women empowerment and said she was a staunch advocate of educating women and providing them with equal rights of dignity, empowerment and honor.

The former minister made a passionate appeal to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in general and people of Kishtwar in particular to follow the path of Madr-e-Meharban, who sacrificed her life for the welfare of the state.