Madhya Pradesh polls: Cong ahead in 112 seats, BJP in 102

Bhopal: The Congress is leading in 112 seats and the BJP in 102 seats after second round of counting in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is leading in Budhni constituency after the second round of counting, an election official said.

“The Congress is leading in 112 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 102 constituencies after completion of the first and second rounds of counting,” MP chief electoral officer (CEO) V L Kantha Rao told reporters.

The counting began at 8 am.

As many as 2,907 candidates were in fray for the November 28 Assembly polls as Chouhan of the BJP is attempting a fourth term in office, while challenger Congress expects to return to power after a 15-year gap.

In 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats and the Congress bagged 58 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had won four seats while three seats were bagged by Independents. (PTI)