Madhuri’s dance class comes to TV screens

Mumbai: Bollywood’s dancing diva Madhuri Dixit’s online dance tutorials will soon make it to the small screen.

Powered by “Dance with Madhuri”, the show will now be featured on DishTV’s Dance Active platform.

“Our vision for Dance with Madhuri is to take the expression and passion of dance to everyone. With DishTV’s reach, we do believe that millions of people can now learn how to dance right in their living rooms.

“We put in a lot of effort to create an amazing team of choreographers who help us bring this vision to life with their unique style and training routine. So excited to launch this service!” Madhuri said in a statement.

Dance gurus such as Pt Birju Maharaj, Saroj Khan, Terence Lewis, Remo D’Souza and other renowned choreographers from India will be part of the show. (PTI)