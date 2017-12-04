Madhuri excited to team up with Anil Kapoor after 17 years

Mumbai: The hit onscreen couple of Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor is set to reteam for a film after a gap of 17 years for Inder Kumar’s “Total Dhamaal”.

Last seen together in the 2000 film “Pukar”, Madhuri and Anil have given several hits films like “Beta”, “Parinda”, “Tezaab”, “Ram Lakhan”, among others.

“I will be working with Anil ji after 17 odd years. I am really looking forward to it. It is a comedy, an entertaining film,” Madhuri told reporters.

The third installment in the “Dhamaal” series, the film will reportedly also star Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Madhuri was speaking on the sidelines of Star Screen Awards here last night.

The veteran actor also said the Priyanka Chopra-backed TV show, based on her life is “definitely in the works” and she is excited about it.

New York-based writer Sri Rao has penned the comedy series about a Bollywood star who settles down in the suburbs of America with her bicultural family.

Madhuri left Mumbai after her marriage to Shriram Nene and moved to Denver, US, where she lived for 12 years. The actor returned to India in 2011, along with her husband and sons. (PTI)