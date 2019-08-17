Madhav pays tributes to Vajpayee, felicitates participants of Praja Parishad Movement

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Bharatiya Janata Party, National General Secretary, Ram Madhav paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister & Bharat Ratna, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary during a function held at party headquarters, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Madhav was also accompanied by BJP State President Ravinder Raina, MP (Lok Sabha) Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP (Rajya Sabha) Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Dy Chief Ministers Dr Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta; State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, State General Secretaries, Dr Narinder Singh and Yudhvir Sethi; former Minister Sat Sharma and MLC Ashok Khajuria.

On the occasion, more than 200 Praja Parishad movement participants, who suffered a lot during the movement, were also felicitated by BJP. They were given the credit of the historic day, when the region witnessed abrogation of Article 370. Ram Madhav, while paying tributes to Atal, said that today due to efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which were initiated by Atal, we have been able to see the day, when Article 370 has been abrogated. It is real tributes to former PM’s soul, he said, adding, “Atal’s spirit must be watching from the heaven and feeling contended, as he, along with Lal Krishna Advani, Pt Prem Nath Dogra and many others had struggled a lot for abrogation of the Article.”

Madhav said that many people lost their lives during the struggle and the people are today feeling excited and wondering at the same time that what took it so long to scrap the Article, when it could be easily done away within the frame work of Indian Constitution long time back.

State President Ravinder Raina and State General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul also spoke on the occasion.