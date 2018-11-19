Madhav of SMVD Gurukul secures first position in university

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATRA: Master Madhav Sharma, student of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Charan Paduka, Katra, has secured first position in the entire university by securing highest marks in the annual examination of class 8th conducted by the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, Varanasi, in May 2018. On his outstanding achievement, Master Madhav Sharma was awarded Vakratund Shukal Swaran Padak (Gold Medal) by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh, who is Chancellor of the Sampurnanand Sanskrit Vishwavidyalaya, at its convocation held at Varanasi earlier this month.

Simrandeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, congratulated Master Madhav on his remarkable achievement and felicitated him on Monday.

Dr. Arvind Karwani, Dy. CEO, SMVDSB and Administrator of the Gurukul and Dr. Devendra Rijal, Vice Principal were present on the occasion.