Madan resents restriction, disengaging contractual appointees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Madan Lal Sharma, former MP and senior Congress leader has expressed resentment on restrictions/ removal of contractual and consolidated appointees in the State, as ordered by the State Government vide GAD circular no 30, dated May 24, 2019.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Sharma lambasted that State Government failed to fill vacancies in various Departments, due to which a number of works are suffering. “These contractual/ consolidated appointees despite appointed on meager salaries, are serving various Departments with a hope of becoming permanent employee one day.

Many departments like PHE, PDD, Education, Social welfare, Agriculture can stop functioning, if adhoc/ contractual/ consolidated staff is removed,” he added.

Sharma appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter and order status-quo besides initiating process to absorb these appointees in the Government. He further requested that all vacant positions should be advertised, so that unemployed youth can earn their livelihood with dignity.