Madan resents restriction, disengaging contractual appointees

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Madan Lal Sharma, former MP and senior Congress leader has expressed resentment on restrictions/ removal of contractual and consolidated appointees in the State, as ordered by the State Government vide GAD circular no 30, dated May 24, 2019. In a statement issued here on Monday, Sharma lambasted that State Government failed to fill vacancies in various Departments, due to which a number of works are suffering. “These contractual/ consolidated appointees despite appointed on meager salaries, are serving various Departments with a hope of becoming permanent employee one day. Many departments like PHE, PDD, Education, Social welfare, Agriculture can stop functioning, if adhoc/ contractual/ consolidated staff is removed,” he added. Sharma appealed to the Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene in the matter and order status-quo besides initiating process to absorb these appointees in the Government. He further requested that all vacant positions should be advertised, so that unemployed youth can earn their livelihood with dignity.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Moby accuses Natalie Portman of lying, shares photo evidence to support his dating claims
Healthy eating mistakes that are making you FAT
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper