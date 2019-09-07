Madan condemns unprovoked firing by Pak

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Former Member of Parliament, Madan Lal Sharma condemned unprovoked firing by Pakistan in Pallan wala sector of Akhnoor.

“The continuous shelling by Pakistan is causing great loss of property and lives of civilians are also at grave risk. The government comes in action only after loss of human lives, while it should take some preventive measures earlier and shift people to safer areas. Recently, dozens of shells and splinters landed inside school classrooms near border but by the grace of the God, there was no loss of life,” Madan said in a statement issued here on Friday.

Former Member Parliament said, “Many border Panchayats like Jogwan, Bardoh, Battal, Samwan, Chaprial, Pallanwalla, Gigrial and Pragwal have been gravely affected by the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. The studies of students should not get affected and school should be shifted to safer areas. The government is aware that after abrogation of Article 370, even the intelligence agencies have given serious reports of mischievous activities by Pakistan, due to which sea routes have also been put on high alert. In these conditions, Jammu can be the main target of Pakistan, so government should take precautionary measures for safety of people living in the border belt of Jammu.”

“People living in border villages are as brave as our soldiers, because they also sacrifice their lives for protecting people and motherland. Pakistan always does ceasefire violation during these months and the Government should take appropriate action for safeguarding people of border areas,” he asserted.