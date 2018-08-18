Machail yatra: Holy mace leaves Bhaderwah in JK

Share Share 0 Share 0

Bhadarwah (JK): Amid tight security arrangements, the ‘Charri’ (holy mace) was today taken out from its abode at Chandi Mata temple here and left for Machail in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The 43-day long Machail yatra commenced on July 25 and so far over 1.20 lakh pilgrims had visited the cave shrine to seek the blessings of goddess ‘Chandi’ after walking 30-Km arduous track from the Gulabgarh base camp.

Thousands of devotees in 220 vehicles are accompanying the holy mace which will have night halts at Kishtwar, Athooli-Gulabgarh, Massu and Chassoti before arriving at the Machail cave shrine on August 23, the officials said.

Special prayers would be offered to the ‘Charri’ at the shrine for two days before the return journey on August 25, they said.

The officials said the ‘charri’ yatra started from the famous Chandi Mata Temple in Chenote where devotees had started assembling in the wee hours.

Devotees were send off by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhadarwah, Pawan Kumar Parihar in presence of senor police and civil officers.

A strong contingent of police led by Sub-divisional police officer, Bhadarwah, Tousif Ahmad Rishu accompanied the pilgrims.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made all along the yatra route from Bhaderwah to Kishtwar and also community kitchens installed by various temple committees,” Assistant Superintendent of Police, Bhadarwah, Rajinder Singh said.

Head priest and chief organiser of the Yatra, Thakur Kulbir Singh Jamwal, lauded the district administration and police for making adequate arrangements for the yatra.

“Given the heavy rush of pilgrims, we are expecting over four lakh pilgrims this year compared to three lakh last year,” Jamwal said. (PTI)