Lynn powers KKR to 191/7 vs KXIP

Kolkata: Opener Chris Lynn smashed 74 off 41 balls as Kolkata Knight Riders scored 191 for 7 against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter, here today.
Apart from Lynn, skipper Dinesh Karthik contributed a quickfire 43 off 28 balls and his deputy Robin Uthappa scored 34 off 23 balls.
Aussie Lynn hit six boundaries and four sixes in his innings. For KXIP, Andrew Tye 2 for 30 was the most successful bowler. Barinder Sran also picked up two wickets but went for 50 runs.
Brief Scores: KKR 191/7 in 20 overs (Chris Lynn 74 off 41 balls, Dinesh Karthik 43 off 28 balls, Robin Uthappa 34 off 23 balls, Andrew Tye 2/30, Barinder Sran 2/50) vs KXIP. (PTI)
