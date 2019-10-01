Lynching of Dalit for defecating in open exposes glaring ills in system: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Referring to lynching of two Dalit children last week in a remote village of Madhya Pradesh for defecating in open, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh said that the episode could not be dubbed merely as yet another act of crime but was indicative of a much deeper malaise within the system. The double murder has not only exposed gaping holes in implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) but has also laid bare an age-old social evil of caste discrimination that has become more pronounced in the country, said Singh. What is most disturbing, he said, is the fact that the episode took place on the day when PM Modi was being conferred the ‘Global Goal Keeper Award’ in New York for having declared India as ‘Open Defection Free’. While PM Modi was talking of improving global sanitation after having declared construction of 11 crore (110 million) toilets in the country, two Dalit children were being thrashed to death for defecating in open. He said that it was further astounding to note that while Bhavkedhi, the native village of lynched Dalit children, was declared ODF, they did not have the said facility in their house thereby pointing towards a much serious malady afflicting the system.

Asserting that IHHL scheme under SBM pertaining to construction of individual Household latrines was a big scam, Singh said that majority of the said toilet/ sanitation units existed on papers only with funds for the scheme having been siphoned-off by unscrupulous functionaries. He said that Bhavkedhi episode was only a tip of ice-berg as there were hundreds and hundreds of cases wherein false reports of ODF had been prepared by concerned agencies without having provided requisite facility on ground level. In several cases, the Govt functionaries had forced poor villagers to construct latrines/ toilets only for record sake without it being fit for use and had certified the villages as ODF merely to fulfill a formality. Several such toilet units had been rendered unusable and closed down due to non-availability of sufficient water needed for flushing and cleaning, divulged Singh.

Describing Bhavkedhi incident as a blot on ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the NPP Chairman urged upon the centre to re-verify the ground situation, before celebrating the ‘success’ of the scheme on 2nd October as proposed. He asserted that MP episode should serve as an eye-opener for BJP led Govt, which was delivering sermons across globe on cleanliness without giving a peek into its own dirty laundry within the country.