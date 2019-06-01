LVD seeks electric bus service for Udhampur

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: State President, Lok Vikas Dal (LVD), Vikram Singh Slathia on Friday urged the Governor Satya Pal Malik to start electric bus service on Udhampur-Jammu route.

He said that it is need of the hour to introduce electric buses to effectively counter pollution and also provide sigh of relief to commuters by reducing fare which otherwise is very high due to rising prices of diesel.

He also demanded to revoke toll tax being imposed on private cars at Ban Toll Plaza. If the same is not revoked the people will be left with no other option but to come on roads against such an irrational hike, he asserted.

He also urged the NHAI to reconsider its decision on hike in toll at Ban Toll Plaza.

Slathia further appealed to the government to make possible to run electric buses at feasible routes in the State to bail out people from giving hefty amount as bus fare.