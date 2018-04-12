LVD extends support to Jammu Bar, hails decision

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: State President Lok Vikas Dal (LVD) Vikram Singh Slathia hailed the decision taken by J&K High court Bar Association Jammu to fight for genuine cause including handing over of Rasana case to CBI, deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu region etc.

Slathia while extending full support to BAJ said Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has adopted biased attitude towards Jammu region people and despite repeated demand from all corners of public, she is adamant not to hand over investigation of Rasana case to CBI.

Slathia also alleged that with a well pre-planned conspiracy, Rohingyas have been settled in Jammu and the city has become vulnerable to national security and safety of common people. He said BAJ has taken up right step to fight for theses genuine causes and for this LVD extends full support to BAJ.