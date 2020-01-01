Lt Guv reviews progress of National Highway, NHIDCL projects

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to expedite the pace of work on the four-laning of Ramban to Banihal and two-laning of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road.

The Lt Governor passed these directions while reviewing the progress of various projects being undertaken by the NHAI and NHIDCL under implementation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat.

Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department; Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner Secretary, Public Works(R&B); Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner Jammu and senior functionaries of NHAI and NHIDCL attending the meeting.

The Lt Governor directed the NHAI officers to undertake the technical supervision of works like earth-cutting along the Highways. He observed that the National Highway authorities shall not depend upon the contractors engaged for the works and must take onus only on themselves for conducting the technical supervision to ensure the highest quality of works besides preserving the fragile hills. He further asked the officers to ensure the slope treatment along the roads wherever lateral earth-cutting is involved in the hilly areas.

To avoid untoward incidents and road mishaps & minimize the causalities, the Lt Governor further directed the officers for installation of crash barriers in the accident prone areas.

The Lt Governor further asked the officers to plug all unauthorized cuts along the road dividers on the National Highways. He asked the Civil Administration and National Highway Authority to ensure that no such unauthorized cuts take place and further asked them to aware the general public about punitive action against those found responsible for any such act.

On Ring Road project Srinagar, the Lt Governor sought a detailed report from Divisional Commissioner Kashmir regarding the progress of land acquisition under the project.

The meeting was briefed about the progress being made on various projects under NHAI including four-laning of Quazigund to Banihal section of NH-44 which includes 8.45 km long twin tube tunnels; four-laning of Udhampur-Chenani & Nashri-Ramban road; four-laning of Ramban to Banihal section; construction of four lane Ring Road/ Bypass road to Jammu City and construction of four lane Ring Road/ Bypass road to Srinagar City.

The Lt Governor also took a comprehensive review of the present status of works under NHIDCL including the 4-Laning of Jammu-Akhnoor road; 2-Laning with Paved Shoulder of Chenani-Sudhmahadev road section; Z-Morh Tunnel and Zojila Tunnel.