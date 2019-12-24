Lt Governor’s message on Good Governance Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu in his message on the Good Governance Day, has observed that for achieving speedy growth and development in the country, the efficient functioning of the Government Machinery is of vital importance.

He said that the Government shall always remain geared up to provide prompt, efficient, transparent and accountable administration for the betterment and welfare of the common citizen.

He urged the Government officers and officials to ensure participatory administration at grass root level and devote particular attention to the difficulties faced by the neglected segments of society who live in remote, backward and unconnected areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor has appealed to all stake holders to come together and commit themselves to promoting transparent and accountable governance, keeping in view the general wellbeing of people as it is the foundation for securing the rapid implementation of schemes, projects for growth and development.