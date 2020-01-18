Lt Governor pays obeisance at Raghunath Temple

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Friday paid obeisance at historical Shri Raghunathji Temple situated in heart of Jammu city. There is a strong emotional chord attached between people of the temple city and this heritage site and it is a ‘Must-visit Place’ for all tourists and devotees visiting Jammu City.

Taking the fact into account, the visit of Lt Governor to historic Shri Raghunathji Temple has got a special relevance and sent a positive vibe among masses especially those Jammuites, living in vicinity of walled city.

On the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh, Trustee J&K Dharmarth Trust accorded a warm welcome to Lt Governor by presenting him a bouquet. The Lt Governor was welcomed amidst chanting of Vedic Mantras by priests of temple. Divisional Commissioner Sanjeev Verma also accompanied the Lt Governor.

Lt Governor also performed Aarti at the historical Raghunath Temple and the Head Priest briefed him about the history of historical temple, which was established by Maharaja Gulab Singh. L G Murmu also performed Pooja at Natraj Temple and Naramdeshwar Temple situated in premises of Shri Raghunathji Temple.

The Lt Governor took a round of the temple premises and appreciated the efforts of Dharmarth Trust for maintaining cleanliness and hygiene in premises. He also appreciated the arrangements made by temple management for providing all possible facilities to visiting pilgrims.