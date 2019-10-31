Lt Governor designate arrives

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Lt Governor designate of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar. At Srinagar International Airport he was received by Advisor Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam. Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary Hospitality and Protocol, Rohit Kansal; DG Police, Dilbag Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir, SP Pani; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Ahmed Ganai; Director Hospitality and Protocol, Tariq Ahmed Zargar and other officers of the State Government were present to receive him.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
No respect for writers in Bollywood: ‘Aamis’ director Bhaskar Hazarika
UNICEF ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to raise voice against child sexual abuse
IFFI announces films for Open Air Screenings
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit cast vote
Polluted air is costing our lives: Dr Sushil
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper