Lt Governor designate arrives

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor designate of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu on Wednesday arrived in Srinagar.

At Srinagar International Airport he was received by Advisor Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam.

Principal Secretary Home, Shaleen Kabra; Principal Secretary Hospitality and Protocol, Rohit Kansal; DG Police, Dilbag Singh; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan; IGP Kashmir, SP Pani; Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Tariq Ahmed Ganai; Director Hospitality and Protocol, Tariq Ahmed Zargar and other officers of the State Government were present to receive him.