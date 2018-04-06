Lt Gen Anbu reviews security situation in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: Northern Army Commander Lt General D Anbu on Thursday reviewed security situation in Kashmir in the wake of recent operations in which 13 militants were killed.

“Lt Gen Anbu visited Kashmir to review the prevailing security situation in the wake of recent counter-terrorist operations in South Kashmir which led to elimination of 13 terrorists,” an army official said.

He said the Northern Army Commander, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, visited the hinterland formations in south Kashmir and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the operational preparedness.

“The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent success and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism,” the official said.

He said Lt Gen Anbu lauded the measures and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) instituted by the units and formations to meet the challenges posed by the inimical elements.

Lauding the excellent synergy amongst all the security forces, the Army Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of the Valley.