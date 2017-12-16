Lt Gen Anbu reviews security along LoC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Northern Command Army Commander Lt Gen D Anbu on Friday visited forward areas along the Line of Control and reviewed security scenario in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen Anbu held meetings with Senior Army and Police officials.

GOC 16 Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh also accompanied him. Lt Gen Anbu took stock of security situation and operational preparedness among security agencies.

In the recent past, Pakistan has targeted the forward posts and civilian areas along the LoC in Rajouri district.