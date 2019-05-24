LS Polls: Bukhari congratulates Farooq

STATE TIMES NEWS SRINAGAR: Former Minister, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Thursday congratulated National Conference especially its President, Dr Farooq Abdullah for winning Lok Sabha elections. Bukhari also extended felicitations to Narendra Modi and BJP leadership for achieving a historic mandate for second consecutive time in the country. In a statement issued here, Bukhari observed, “We must respect people’s verdict. There is yearning for change in Jammu and Kashmir. It is time for other parties to introspect for their dismal performance.” He said that the poll results in Kashmir indicate electorate’s desire for a change. “For BJP leadership, my earnest appeal would be to review its policies and try to reach out to bruised psyche of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged
Shah Rukh Khan, David Letterman come together for Netflix special
Over 2 lakh ‘Game of Thrones’ fans sign petition to remake final season with ‘competent makers’
Didn’t want to miss opportunity of working with Irrfan: Kareena Kapoor Khan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to feature in ‘Housefull 4’
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper