LS adjourns till noon as AIADMK MPs protest on Cauvery issue

New Delhi: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were disrupted yet again today amid slogan shouting by AIADMK members seeking early constitution of the Cauvery water management board.

Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon during the Question Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day and took up the Question Hour, AIADMK members rushed into the Well shouting slogans such as ‘we want justice’ and ‘we demand Cauvery board’.

Citing assembly polls in Karnataka, the Centre had sought more time from the Supreme Court last week to set up the board to implement water sharing formula between Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

Congress member Kantilal Bhuria and RJD’s J P N Yadav were seen waving documents and demanding review of the Supreme Court order diluting the provisions of immediate arrest under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The government is moving the top court today seeking a review of its order.

While the TMC members were seated in their places, MPs of the TDP, which has moved a notice of no confidence against the government, were standing at their seats. Black ribbons were pinned to their shirts.

As the ruckus continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon, barely minutes after it had met after a long weekend. (PTI)