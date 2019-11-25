LS adjourned as Cong members storm well over Maha govt issue

New Delhi: Congress members in Lok Sabha on Monday stormed the well carrying placards to protest the swearing-in of a BJP-led government in Maharashtra, leading to adjournment of House proceedings till noon.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.
Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two Congress members Hibi Eden and T N Prathapan- who were holding a big banner with ‘stop murder of democracy slogan – by marshals.
Intense protests by Congress members resisting their removal prompted the Speaker to adjourn the House till noon. (PTI)
