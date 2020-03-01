LPG cylinder catches fire, 3 of family suffer burn injuries

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Three members of a family suffered burn injuries after a LPG cylinder caught fire in a house at Udhampur on Saturday.

As per the details, a fire broke out in a house due to leakage in LPG cylinder. House inmates tried to douse fire but suffered burn injuries. Fire tenders were called which doused the fire. The injured have been identified as Vikas Kumar and Vishal Kumar, sons of Ashok Kumar and Seema Devi, wife of Vikas Kumar. trio was shifted to hospital for treatment.