LPEF for speedy resolution of issues related to employees, pensioners

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) took serious note of the outstanding demands of employees, daily rated/ contractual workers and pensioners, which are not receiving due attention from the Governor’s administration.

In the meeting held here on Monday, Abdul Majid Khan, State President of the Federation asked the Government to address and redress long outstanding grievances of employees, Pre & Post 2006 pensioners, teachers, village guards, Numbardars , Anganwari Workers, helpers, contractual employees and daily wage workers etc, who are facing acute fiscal problems due to rapidly rising cost of living in the State.

The speakers sought release of DA installment due from July 2019, extension of leave encashment benefits, regularisation of daily workers, contractual & Adhoc employees, ReT teachers, payment of wage/ salary arrears to all those who are struggling for the same for quite a long time, giving retrospective effect to promoted clerical employees, accelerate process of re-fixing pension under formulation II of Government order no 222-F of 2018 by AG office as delay being caused in this regards is causing serious anxiety and concern among deserving pensioners, raising minimum wage to Rs 450, sanctioning remuneration of village guards at par with minimum daily wage in vogue in the State.

Anil Verma, President LPEF Ghagwal unit, representative of federal units, provincial teachers association, J&K State Pensioners Association , Provincial Clerks Association and other unions and association affiliated with the federation also took part in the meeting.