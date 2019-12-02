LPEF demands DA arrears, enhanced MA for employees

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing resentment on non-disbursal of DA arrears in favour of Government employees and pensioners, All J&K Low Paid Employees Federation (LPEF) said that arrears accrued due to release of 5 per cent Dearness Allowance from July 2019 onwards, which were to be paid in November 2019 as per Government order No. 456-F of 2019 dated: 24-10-2019, have not been released till day and demanded release of the same at the earliest.

Referring to Govt orders issued for grant of Transport Allowance, Children Education and other allied benefits on Central pattern in favour of J&K UT employees, Abdul Majid Khan, President of the Federation, demanded issuance of necessary orders for revision of Medical Allowance (MA), restoration of Leave Travel Concession and implementation of Medical Reimbursement scheme in respect of UT employees and pensioners at par with Central govt employees. He further said that the federation will lead employees’ struggle in persistent and protracted manner for these amenities and facilities on Central pattern.